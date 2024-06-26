Musawa, Hamza Idris, Others, Proffer Solutions Security Challenges – THISDAYLIVE

Agnes Ekebuike

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has highlighted the vital role of cultural integration in promoting peace and security in Nigeria.

The minister made this known at the North-west Peace and Security Summit, held in Katsina state from June 25 to 26, 2024, which brought together top government officials, security experts, and stakeholders to address the region’s security challenges.

A statement by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, said Musawa, during a panel discussion titled ‘Exploring Kinetic and Non-Kinetic Strategies for Advancing Peace and Security’ Minister emphasised the vital role of cultural integration in promoting peace and security.

“The North-west region of Nigeria is at a crossroads, facing significant security challenges that have caused profound disruption. Yet, within this adversity lies the potential for transformation and…