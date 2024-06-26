Niger IDPs Lament Shortage of Food, Medicals, Calls for Govt’s Intervention – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Internally Displaced Peoples(IDPs) in Niger State have cried out over lack of food and medicals in their camps and have therefore called on the government to salvage the situation.

Investigations revealed that the IDPs numbering over 42,000 are being camped in educational institutions and religious places of worship in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas of the state.

The IDPs, mostly women and children, were displaced from their ancestral homes as a result of banditry and terrorist attacks which led to the killing of several men in the communities.

The investigations revealed that apart from shortage of food items and medicaments the IDPs also complained of congestion with not less than 80 of them being accommodated in one classroom.

Already cases of malnutrition are being reported in the camps with 50 children from the Zumba IDP camp reported to be undergoing treatment for lack of adequate food.

The Shiroro…