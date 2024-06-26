Tinubu’s Govt Has Revamped Nigeria’s Economy – THISDAYLIVE

•Says Nigeria’s total debt stock dipped by 15% in dollar term

•Puts outstanding Ways and Means at N3.4tn

•DMO: FX, interest rates, securitisation of Ways and Means pushed up public debt

•Multilateral creditors owed $20.82bn, China $5bn

Ndubuisi Francis and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, yesterday, painted an optimistic outlook of the country’s economy, saying it has been revamped, citing what he called positive trends in key economic indicators.

Edun made the submission while speaking to reporters at State House, Abuja, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

The minister’s declaration came as the Debt Management Office (DMO) explained that the ongoing economic reforms by the federal government, which had impacted foreign exchange (FX) and interest rates, partly contributed to the latest spike in public debt…