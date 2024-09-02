More Than One in Four Children Born to Nigerian Men Not Theirs – THISDAYLIVE

*DNA negativity rate rises 0.88% y-o-y

*‘Peace of mind’, emigration dominate reasons for testing

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

More than one in four children born to Nigerian men may not have been sired by them, a new report release by Smart DNA, a testing centre in Lagos, indicated at the weekend.

The 2024 report on DNA testing trends in Nigeria, covering July 2023 to June 2024, the centre said, seeks to shed light on societal dynamics, economic factors, and changing family structures in Nigeria.

But put side by a similar report by the testing centre last year, THISDAY checks showed that the number of children for which their supposed fathers were not actually responsible for, rose by less than 1 per cent, that is 0.88 per cent.

While the figure for the July 2022 to June 2023 period was 26.12 per cent for negative results (men who did not father their supposed children), for July 2023 to June 2024, it rose slightly to 27.0 per cent.

According to…