EDC Unveils Handbook to Deepen Inclusivity in Entrepreneurship – THISDAYLIVE

Raheem Akingbolu

As part of its commitment to support the implementation of an inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship programme, the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan-Atlantic University, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, has launched a handbook to promote inclusive entrepreneurship in the country.

The book launch on inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship programming in Nigeria was held recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, said: “This handbook is supposed to be a guide for all those interested in developing and running programs for inclusive entrepreneurs and that is equitable. This handbook is one that was written by the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan-Atlantic University with the support of the MasterCard Foundation.

“Building inclusive entrepreneurship in Nigeria requires collaboration across

sectors—individuals, communities, civil…