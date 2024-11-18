FG Lauds Tribunal’s Role in Trust Building, Voluntary Compliance – THISDAYLIVE

*As tribunal resolves 901 disputes in 6 years

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government has commended the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) for its role in building trust in the country’s tax system. This followed the resolution of 901 disputes involving the federal, states, organisations and individuals by the tribunal in the last six years.

According to the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Tax Appeal Tribunal plays a critical role in fostering a culture of fairness, transparency, and trust in Nigeria’s tax system.

Speaking during a send-forth ceremony in honour of retired chairmen and commissioners of the Tax Appeal Tribunal, who served from 2018 to 2024, the minister described the tribunal as a cornerstone for promoting fairness and efficiency in resolving tax disputes.

Uuzoka-Anite commended the out-gone chairmen and commissioners for their invaluable contributions, dedication and service towards the development of…