Ibori to Sponsor Underprivileged Students in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori has announced the establishment of the Otemu Educational Foundation, aimed at transforming the educational landscape for underprivileged students in Delta state.

In a statement he signed and posted on his official social media pages, Ibori said the foundation will locate and sponsor brilliant students in Delta who cannot afford to pay their school fees.

“It is with great pride and a profound sense of purpose that I introduce the Otemu Educational Foundation (OEF). This initiative was born from a deep-seated belief in the transformative power of education and a commitment to uplift the indigent, yet incredibly talented youth of Delta State, Nigeria.”

Ibori, in his statement, highlighted the role education plays in breaking the cycle of poverty.

“Our foundation is committed to providing scholarships and resources to talented students who would otherwise lack the financial means to pursue their academic…