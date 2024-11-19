Abia Blames Opposition Politicians for Violent Attacks, Launches Counter Offensive – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Alarmed by the unprecedented wave of attacks against army personnel in Abia State, the government has alleged that “unpatriotic opposition politicians in connivance with external forces” were involved in promoting the violence.

This accusation came in the wake of the killing of two soldiers last Wednesday at a checkpoint at Ekenobizi, Umuopara, an Abia community in Umuahia South Local Government Area at the border with neighbouring Imo State.

The government’s stance on the latest attack was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, made available to the media in Umuahia yesterday.

He announced that government has launched “a new Counter Offensive,” in order “to decimate every structure of terror erected or being erected in any Abia territory by criminals.”

The SA alluded that government was out for a total war against perpetrators…