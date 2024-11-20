Stock Market Up N136bn on Demand for Lafarge Africa, 34 others – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Positive sentiments continued in the stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday over investors’ demand for Lafarge Africa Plc and 34 others that triggered N136 billion increase in the overall market capitalisation.

The All-Share Index rose by 225.06 basis points or 0.23 per cent, to close at 97,972.33 basis points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N136 billion to close at N59.367 trillion.

Sectoral performance was positive as the NGX Insurance gained 1.9per cent, NGX Industrial Goods appreciated by 0.6per cent, NGX Oil & Gas increased by 0.4per cent, while NGX Banking index grew by 0.3 per cent.

The market breadth closed positive, as 35 stocks gained relative to 24 losers. Lafarge Africa and Unilever Nigeria recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N50.60 and N26.95 respectively, per share. SCOA Nigeria and Eunisell Interlinked followed with a gain of 9.94 per…