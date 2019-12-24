Gombe gov constitutes negotiation committee

Determined to implement the new minimum wage, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the constitution of a 15- man committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau to negotiate the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments.

A memo issued by the state Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, indicated that the committee is mandated to look into the possibility of implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage as it affects the core civil servants and others in the state. It is also to determine the consequential adjustments for core civil servants on GL. 07-17 and others.

Members of the Dr Manassah Jatau committee include: Alhaji…