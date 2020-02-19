FG to resuscitate fishing terminal in Niger Delta » MDAs » Tribune Online

THE Federal Government is to resuscitate fishing terminal in the Niger Delta region to boost agricultural production and create employment for sustainable peace and development.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this when he led the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Fisheries and Ship Building to assess facilities at Ebughu fishing terminal and Ibaka, both in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Senator Enang said the committee was in the area to assess the multipurpose jetty which was initially conceived, designed and constructed primarily as fishing jetty terminal but has now been turned into vessels berthing for all kind…