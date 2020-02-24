Eda Onileola: Singing praises of a theatre icon

Chief Olalere Osunpaimo who is popularly known and celebrated as Eda Onileola is one of the leading creative artists of the last two decades. He got his popular name ‘Eda’ through his contribution in the production of Duro Ladipo’s Yoruba Opera, Eda where he played the eponymous character. Eda (Everyman) is a morality play, originally a script in English but translated to Yoruba when it was brought to Ladipo’s Theatre by Ulli Bieir and wife, Susanne Wenger.

Lere Paimo who was born in Ogbomoso town on November 19, 1939, activated an acting career by joining the travelling theatre group founded by Oyin Adejobi and further raised it a notch when he moved to the Duro Ladipo Theatre…