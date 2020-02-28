FG confirms first case of coronavirus in Lagos » Latest News » Tribune Online

The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus(Covid-19) case in Lagos State Nigeria. The case which was confirmed on 27/02/2020 is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

The Lagos State government also issued a statement confirming the case.

The statement from the Lagos state government reads:

The case is an Italian citizen who entered…