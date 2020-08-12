Shari’a court sentences 70-year-old to death by stoning

An Upper Shari’a court sitting at Kofar Kudu in the ancient city of Kano has sentenced one Mati Audu, a 70-year-old man, to death by stoning after he was found guilty of defiling a 12-year-old girl.

This was just as the rapist admitted that he defiled the minor and was willing to accept his punishment of death by stoning.

However, the presiding judge, Abdullahi Sani Sarki Yola gave the verdict on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that the old man (Mr Audu), who is a resident of Falsa of Tsanyawa local government, willingly confessed to his crime before the judge.

However, in his ruling, the judge said that Islamic teachings gave Audu the chance at three different court sittings to reverse his…