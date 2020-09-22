Air Peace increases flights to Enugu – Tribune Online

Nigeria’s Air Peace airline has announced that it has increased the number of flights from Lagos to Enugu starting from today, September 22, 2020.

While promising its Enugu passengers seamless flights, the airline equally announced the commencement of a daily second Los-Enugu-Los in the afternoon.

According to the spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, “passengers can now leave Lagos for Enugu in the morning and still come back to Lagos in the evening, same day with Air…