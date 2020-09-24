Advent, role of private tertiary institutions (2)

IN the last week edition, I examined the history of the first universities in the world. The early universities were corporations of students and masters, who were chartered by the Pope and later by emperors and kings and now by parliament or state governments. Such universities included the university at Constantinople which was founded in 2 B.C and the University of Alexandria, Antioch and Athens. These universities were free to govern themselves, provided they taught neither atheism nor heresy. As the price of independence, however, universities had to finance themselves. These early universities had no permanent buildings and little corporate property. They were established in many…