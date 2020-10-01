



Nigeria @60: Bauchi gov stresses need for political tolerance for nation-building

As Nigeria marks 60th independence anniversary, the need for political tolerance for nation building has been stressed considering the fact that the period of politicking has passed with the conduct of the 2019 general elections while 2023 is still far. The call was made by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Thursday […]

