



Tribune Online

#EndSARS protests: Lagos govt directs MDAs to forward list of destroyed properties

Sequel to the recent unrest in Lagos State which resulted in wanton destruction to some government properties, items, and valuables, the state government on Friday directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to send the list of all affected properties, items and other valuables in their domain. It would be recalled that the peaceful #EndSARS […]

#EndSARS protests: Lagos govt directs MDAs to forward list of destroyed properties

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune