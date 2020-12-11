



BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation as aide tests positive for COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has decided to go into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on 10th of December. According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, the unnamed aide was said to have tested positive, making the governor to decide to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune