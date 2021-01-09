



Tribune Online

LASU loses pioneer VC, Prof Olumide at 81

The first Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Folabi Olumide, is dead. He died on Friday at the age of 81 after a brief illness. The outgoing vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, announced Profesor Olumide’s death in a statement made available to newsmen by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, on Friday. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune