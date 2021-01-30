



Why Buhari signed NOUN amended law as varsity graduates 32,000 students

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his prompt signature on the amended law of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has resolved the lingering issue of non-recognition of its graduates in the country. He stated this on Saturday during the university’s combined 9th and 10th Convocation Ceremony, which was held virtually, a statement by […]

