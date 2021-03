Tribune Online

Darling International Services honours prominent media personalities

Darling International Services in collaboration with Possibility Specialists Foundation, on Sunday, honoured prominent Nigerians for their outstanding contributions to societal development in their respective fields. The Award ceremony took place at the Aviation Hall, SDM Hotel, Opposite UCH Second Gate, Ibadan, Oyo State. Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Information, Culture, And Tourism in […]

Darling International Services honours prominent media personalities

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune