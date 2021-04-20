Equities investors earns N88bn, as market sustains bulls

The Nigerian equities market extends its positive sentiments into the third trading session on Tuesday, leaving investors with N88 billion gain. Basically, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) inched up its All Share Index (AslSI) by 0.43 per cent in the session to peg the bourse at 39,015.58 basis points. This brought the Year-to-Date (YtD) performance to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

