Eid-El-Fitri: Pray for peace, security, economic stability, NOA urges Muslims

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Eid-El-Fitri: Pray for peace, security, economic stability, NOA urges Muslims

Pray for peace security economic stability NOA urges Muslims,National symbols, NOA, Nigerians, safety measures, NOA, COVID-19, Schools, gender-based violence , NOA, PAACA, Coronavirus , NOA,

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark the 2021 Eid-el Fitri, which signifies the end of Ramadan fasting, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to continue praying for peace, security and economic stability of the country. In a Salah message, the Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari urged the […]

Eid-El-Fitri: Pray for peace, security, economic stability, NOA urges Muslims
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR