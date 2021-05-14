Nigerian Idol: Final 11 thrill, two evictions this Sunday

Final 11 thrill

The first live performance of the widely acclaimed Nigerian Idol reality show Season 6, screened last Sunday was quite a spectacle, as the 11 contestants demonstrated they possessed the capability to outwit the other for the winning prize. It was an evening of excitement and display of musical prowess from the contestants who appeared on […]

