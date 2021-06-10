



UI students, lecturer emerge winners at advertising competition

THREE students of the department of Communication and Language Arts (CLA) of the University of Ibadan have defeated students from 13 other universities to win the Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) advertising competition. In a clean sweep, the CLA students took the top three positions in the competition with Goodness Okusanya emerging winner; Theodore Ogedegbe, […]

