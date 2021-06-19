How stepmother, husband nearly killed two stepchildren with torture, starvation

A housewife in Bauchi with the ‘consent’ of her husband who happens to be the father of the children, subjected them to domestic violence, torture, dehumanization, cruelty and starvation.

The said housewife is the stepmother of the children and due to the reason that their mother, Habiba Sani Khalid of Bakin kura area of Bauchi metropolis has been divorced paving way for the other woman to come in to take her place as well as the custody of the children.

According to Habiba Sani who cried out over the alleged starvation and torture of her two children by their stepmother, the situation was not known to her until few days ago when her attention was called to the situation the children…