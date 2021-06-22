



Sanwo-Olu mourns Eti-Osa East LCDA chairman, Olufunmi Olatunji

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday expressed sadness over the sudden death of the Chairman, Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon Olufunmi Olatunji, describing Olatunji’s demise as painful and a big loss to the council and the state. Olatunji, who is also the APC chairmanship candidate for July 24, 2021, local […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune