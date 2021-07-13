Gunmen kill 400L varsity student, abduct 2 others

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Gunmen kill 400L varsity student, abduct 2 others

Gunmen kill 400L student

Gunmen have killed a student of the Delta State University (DELSU), Department of Medical Biochemistry, Abraka, Stephen Odje, and abducted two others. This is just as the Student Union Government of the institution has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to police and other security agents to rescue the abducted students or brace for students unrest in […]

Gunmen kill 400L varsity student, abduct 2 others
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR