



Tribune Online

Gunmen kill 400L varsity student, abduct 2 others

Gunmen have killed a student of the Delta State University (DELSU), Department of Medical Biochemistry, Abraka, Stephen Odje, and abducted two others. This is just as the Student Union Government of the institution has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to police and other security agents to rescue the abducted students or brace for students unrest in […]

Gunmen kill 400L varsity student, abduct 2 others

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune