The killing of Dr. Morenikeji Oluwaniyi

VIOLENCE and infamy took another turn in the country last week when a young medical doctor moonlighting as an Uber driver, Dr. Morenikeji Stephen Oluwaniyi, was strangled by the ‘passengers’ in his vehicle. The tragic event took place penultimate Sunday evening while the deceased was conveying the supposed passengers to their apparently fictitious destination. Media reports revealed that a member of the four-man gang of killers identified simply as Ahmed had booked Dr. Oluwaniyi’s services on the fateful day. Keeping to their dastardly plot, the other three members of the gang joined the vehicle later, before eventually strangulating the hapless driver and dumping his corpse on the…