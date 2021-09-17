Lagos govt spent N500m on indigent pregnant women

Lagos State government, on Friday, said it has spent N500 million to cater for indigent pregnant women under its Mother, Infant and Child (MICH) programme, pointing out that the initiative was to ensure children have adequate care rights from the womb.

Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Civic Engagement, disclosed this speaking about the activities of the MICH initiative, saying the state government currently targeted 1,140 indigent pregnant women to reduce maternal mortality and tackle the problem of malnutrition prevalent among indigent pregnant women.

According to her, the MICH programme, a brainchild of the Office of Civic Engagement, is…