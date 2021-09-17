Police arrest two brothers, one other over killing of ACE student

Police in Ondo State have arrested two brothers, Segun Adeoye and Azeez Adeoye, for allegedly killing a student of Adeyemi College of Education, Seun Akinsiku, around Oke Agunla area of Ondo, in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The two brothers were involved in the killing of the 300 level student of Adeyemi College of Education, with one other man, Isaiah, who had been earlier arrested by detectives from the state command.

The arrest of the two brothers was sequel to the investigation and interrogation of one of the suspects, Isaiah who confessed that the two brothers took part in the killing of the young student.

The two brothers, Segun and Azeez were apprehended…