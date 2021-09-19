2022 guber: Ekiti citizens’ perception of APC not encouraging, Fayemi should sit up — Ojudu

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has said the citizens are daily losing interest in the ruling All Progressives Congress-led government in Ekiti State, calling on the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi to address the yearnings of the people before the next year’s governorship election.

He clarified that his constant criticism of the lapses in the administration of Dr Fayemi in Ekiti was borne out of his love for the state and not meant to embarrass the government.

Ojudu noted that the governor should listen to people in the streets and show more commitment to the development of the state in the interest of the party, adding that it…