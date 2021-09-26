JUST IN: Fire guts private warehouses in Lagos

Some private warehouses being used to trade and stock frozen fish and plastic packs are presently engulfed by fire in Lagos.

The warehouses are located at 243, Moshood Abiola Way, Ijora 7up, Apapa-Iganmu LCDA, Lagos. According to a report, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is presently battling to put out the warehouse fire.

The fire, which was reported at about 11.04am on Sunday morning saw the deployment of Sari Iganmu Fire Station to douse the incident that involved some private warehouses used to trade and stock frozen fish and take-away plastic packs.

According to the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, the cause of the fire is yet…