NYSC joins fight against pneumonia in Jigawa

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa State has joined the fight against pneumonia and child mortality in the state with the training o f60 medical NYSC members on managing severe pneumonia.

This was disclosed by the NYSC coordinator in the state, Hajiya Aishatu Adam while opening the training of 60 medical NYSC members on techniques to manage severe pneumonia patients at their places of primary assignment.

The training was organised by a non-governmental organisation known as Save the Children International with support from GlaxoSmithKline at Manpower Development Institute in Dutse the state capital.

The NYSC coordinator who was represented by the camp director, Mr Sammanuwa…