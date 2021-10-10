NOTAP donates N30m lab equipment for domestication of technology transfer to AE-FUNIA

National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has donated laboratory equipment worth N30 million to Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo AE-FUNIA.

The equipment geared at regulating the inflow of technology in the country and also to facilitate the domestication of the technology transfer was unveil by Director General of NOTAP, Dr Danazumi Ibrahim, yesterday during the commissioning and training of the Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Office (IPPTO) at AE-FUNIA.

The DG NOTAP represented by Mrs Idereyin Imiyolo, noted that the laboratory will promote the development of locally motivated technologies to encourage development and utilisation of…