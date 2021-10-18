Gunmen shoot dead estate agent during Sunday service in Ilorin

A 61-year-old estate agent based in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, Sina Babarinde, was on Sunday morning reportedly shot to death by some gunmen during a church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Word Parish, Basin Road, Ilorin.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday said that investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

According to the PPRO, the incident happened during the 7:00 am church service of the RCCG.

“Late Sina Babarinde was called on phone and as he walked out of the church to receive the call, the sound of gunshots rented the air, which drew the attention…