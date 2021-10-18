Lifepage launches multimillion naira end-of-year offer

As part of the activities geared towards giving back to its customers, Lifepage has announced a 90-day end-of-the-year bounty offer. Through this offer, one lucky individual stands the chance to win a 10-year interest-free mortgage for a home while other prizes include; N1,000,000.00 and N500,000.00 cash respectively.

According to the Executive Director, Product Development and Estates, Mr Opeoluwa Oni, anyone who subscribes to any of the company’s products with a minimum of N1,000,000 stands a chance of winning any of the prizes, adding that winners would be selected through a draw at the company’s gratitude party scheduled to hold in January 2022.

Lifepage is a real estate investment…