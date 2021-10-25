Prison attackers wore masks, black dresses, were about 50 —Hunters

THE Oyo State commander of the Nigeria Hunters Council, Comrade Taoheed Olanrewaju, has disclosed that the armed men who attacked Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State on Friday disguised in black dresses and masks to hide their identities.

Speaking on Sunday when the Nigerian Tribune was at the prison, Olanrewaju said he was called by his men at about 9:55p.m. that there were gunshots at Abolongo Custodial Centre.

He said: “I mobilised the men and got there at 10:23 p.m. We met many security operatives who had been shot. We rescued those we could.

“From where we laid, we could see them (gunmen) wearing black dresses and black masks. I saw up to 50 of them. One could see that…