Now that the Anambra governorship election is over

FOLLOWING the supplementary election held in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday, former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, was declared the state’s governor-elect by the Returning Officer, Professor Florence Obi. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the Saturday, November 6 governorship election in the state inconclusive following its inability to conduct election in the local government on that date as a result of security concerns. The former apex bank governor won 19 out of the 21 local government areas in the state, polling a total of…