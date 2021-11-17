Henkel commits to fostering future science talents with launch of Forscherwelt

Henkel has restated its commitment to fostering future science talents with the launch of its global educational initiative, Forscherwelt, in Nigeria. – making this a first for African.

The launch, which was held at People’s Primary School in Ibadan, further emphasised the company’s commitment to skills development in Nigeria, especially in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The Oyo State Government commended Henkel on the launch, which is the company’s first in Africa, and welcomed the steps it was taking to assist in the development of future science talents in the state and the country as a whole.

Forscherwelt, or “Researchers’ World” is…