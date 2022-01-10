Buhari’s former aide says North won’t cede presidency to South through intimidation, blackmail

A former member of the House of Representatives and former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Hon Kawu Sumaila on Monday declared that the North would not cede the position of the president through intimidation, blackmail and coercion.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja while reacting to an interview granted by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, who said that any political party that fields a Northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election would lose the poll.

While reacting, Hon Sumaila, a three-time member of the House of Representatives, said that Ngige and his likes should not try to intimidate and blackmail the…