NSCDC prosecutes cattle rustler for N2.5m cows in Kwara

Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday said that the corps has concluded its investigations in the allegation of cattle rustling and breach of contract levelled against one Ruwa Mojuba.

In a statement by the public relations officer of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin on Friday, he said that the suspect would soon appear in court.

It will recalled that in September 2021, one Umar Abubakar of Budo Alhaji village in Oyo state employed the service of the suspect, Ruwa Mojuba, to tend his herd of cattle for him.The suspect was to tend the cattle for seven months on monthly salary of N10,000.

“But the suspect reared…