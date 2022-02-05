Uzodimma issues staff-of-office to 51 monarchs

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has issued staff-of-office to 51 newly elected traditional rulers in Imo State with a charge on them to be guided by the tradition and culture of their people.

Also, the Governor advised them to always stand on the side of truth and justice in the discharge of their duties and to be traditional rulers over everybody in their communities.

Earlier, Governor Uzodimma met with the families of the three traditional rulers from Njaba and Okigwe Councils who were killed by bandits last year.

The deceased monarchs were Eze Sampson Osunwa, Eze Edwin Azike, and Eze A.E. Duru Eburuo all from Njaba Council while the fourth monarch from Ihitte Ihube in…