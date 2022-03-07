Court stops Buhari, AGF, Senate President, others from tampering with Electoral Act 2022

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, stopped President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)/and Senate President from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

The trial Judge, JuaticeInyang Ekwo, in a ruling on an ex-parte application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agreed that the Electoral Act has become a valid law and cannot be tampered with without following due process of the law.

The Judge agreed with counsel to the PDP, Chief James Ogwu Onoja (SAN) that, the proper place to challenge the validity of any existing law is court of competent jurisdiction.

The court specifically restrained all the defendants in the…