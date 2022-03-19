Police outlaws and nothing-go-happen boast

IN 2016 while heading to Ikorodu, my local government of origin, on a critical assignment for Sunday Tribune, a police officer threatened to kill me and other occupants of a taxi somewhere in Ogun State. It was night and this officer and his gang had actually hit our car from behind, forcing the driver to swerve into the bush. Yet he made the driver, an old man, to do frog jump. He then started accusing us passengers of being criminals, a tag to which I objected, saying that I was a journalist. Then the man bellowed: “I am Supol Rasaki of Federal SARS! If not for my patience, you would be dead by now. I can kill you and nothing go happen!” I am telling this story because of an…