NLC admonishes FG to prioritise welfare for nurses, midwives 

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government (FG) to prioritise the welfare of nurses and midwives in the country to boost their work performance.

The NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Waba said this in his address at the 2022 International Nurses/Midwives Week and Scientific Session, organised by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) with the theme: “Nurses, a voice to lead: invest in nurses and respect rights to secure a global future.”

Wabba said nurses and midwives are entitled to decent wages and hazard allowances that is commensurate to the service they are rendering and labour demanded that the circular for the hazard allowance…