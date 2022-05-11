Imasuagbon sues for a united PDP, wins national delegate slot

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuangbon, has called on all members of the party to close ranks for the purpose of winning the presidency in the next year’s general election.

Imasuangbon said the party needed unity of purpose to win majority seats in the National Assembly.

Speaking shortly after he was elected as Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State national delegate of the PDP, the members across the country to take advantage of the failures of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to secure a landslide victory at the polls.

Imasuangbon told Nigerians to punish the APC with their votes for bringing hunger, deaths, and a…