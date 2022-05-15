I don’t regret demolishing a building to build church for God—Ayewa

Not many are aware that veteran gospel musician, Pastor Joseph Adelakun (Baba Ayewa), is also a church planter. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, the septuagenarian music minister speaks on his building a place of worship for God, Christ Apostolic Church, Mercyland Unity Zonal District, Akute, Ogun State, as a promise kept.

You have experienced a steady growth as a veteran gospel musician and a cleric. How do you feel that the church you established has clocked 25 years?

I feel happy and great, but the greatness is in the Lord. I am happy because as a military man, I never thought I would establish a church. The reason is because I am a straightforward person. I knew that I…