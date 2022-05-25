IBEDC sensitises students on health, safety ahead of children’s day

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has sensitised students of Ibadan Municipal Government High School, Apata, Ibadan, on health and safety culture as part of the company’s activities to celebrate this year’s children’s day and in commemoration of the just concluded World Day of Safety and Health at Work.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), IBEDC, John Ayodele, said the sensitisation was to instil the consciousness of health and safety in the students as well as encourage them to adopt environment-friendly culture at an early age in order to save their lives and forestall livelong injuries.

In a statement, Ayodele said: “We are strategically embarking on…